© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

American Lung Association: Deregulation Could Hurt Improved Air Quality

WSHU | By Jessica Opatich
Published April 19, 2017 at 2:26 PM EDT
airpollution_apkeithsrakocic_170419.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
The stacks of the Homer City Generating Station in Homer City, Pa. The station is one of the nation’s dirtiest coal-fired power plants.";

Air quality has improved across the Northeast according to the American Lung Association’s 2017 State of the Air Report. But, plans to turn environmental regulation back to the states could endanger progress in New York and Connecticut.

According to the report, Fairfield County, Connecticut, has the worst smog levels in the region. And for the second year in a row, Suffolk was the county with the worst air quality in New York State.

It might not be all New York and Connecticut’s fault though. Janice Nolen, assistant vice president of Policy for the American Lung Association, called the Northeast the tailpipe of the nation.

The pollution that’s generated throughout the middle part of the country blow, as the wind patterns do, into the Northeast.

The American Lung Association called on President Trump, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and members of Congress to fully fund and enforce the Clean Air Act. Trump has promised to repeal Obama-era regulations on air pollutants and turn regulatory decision-making over to individual states.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandenvironmentSuffolk CountyFairfield CountyEPAAmerican Lung AssociationClean Air Act
Related Content
Load More