Gang Violence Shakes Long Island Community

A Long Island community is on edge as it mourns the death of four teenage boys in what is a suspected MS-13 gang-related killing.

This is the latest in a series of gang-related deaths in Suffolk that began in September with the murder of two teenage girls. Shortly after, four more bodies were discovered – all suspected to be killed at the hands of MS-13.

Mario, who did not want to disclose his full name in order to protect his family, plays handball at the same park where the bodies of the boys were discovered. He moved from Hempstead, another Long Island community affected by gang violence, several years ago.

“I have a daughter and my biggest fear is her going to these schools so my goal is hopefully to move out of here one day too, you know.”

South Country Central School District, where two of the boys who were murdered had attended high school, is taking extra security precautions as students return from spring break. They are also providing counseling to students.