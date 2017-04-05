© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Gov. Malloy: It's Too Early To Predict Tax Revenue

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 5, 2017 at 9:31 AM EDT
Malloybudget.jpg
Stephan Savoia
/
AP

Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy says it’s too early to predict if Connecticut will generate enough tax revenue this season to avoid a deficit by the end of its fiscal year on June 30.

“It’s early in the process. We’ve seen some strengthening in some of our revenue sources. And quite frankly until the end of the month, we are not going to have a great idea.”

The governor is responding to a projection released on Monday by fellow Democrat State Comptroller Kevin Lembo saying that the state would likely end the fiscal year with a $44 million deficit.

Lembo’s projection is in contrast to the governor’s budget director Ben Barnes. Two weeks ago he projected that the state would end the fiscal year with a $22 million surplus.

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloybudgetConnecticut
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma