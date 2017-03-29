Commerce Committee Advances Bioscience Bill

The Connecticut legislature’s Commerce Committee has advanced a bill that aims to boost the state’s growing bioscience sector.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, says the bill would support a pipeline for students at state universities seeking careers in bioscience. It would ensure those colleges are preparing students for jobs that need to be filled.

Duff says there are plenty of institutions in the state that could use these students.

“The Yale Center for Genomic Analysis, the Jackson lab, Mount Sinai Genetic Testing Laboratory, the University of Connecticut are leaders in this field, and we need to capitalize on that and as a legislature, partner with them and support their efforts.”

The committee passed the bill with overwhelming bipartisan support. Twenty members voted yes; only one voted no.