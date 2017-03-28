© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Second Largest Solar Farm On Long Island To Break Ground Next Month

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published March 28, 2017 at 10:26 AM EDT
Construction on New York’s second largest solar farm will begin next month on Long Island.

A former golf course will be the site of the new solar farm that could provide energy to more than 4,000 homes.

Local residents protested the Shoreham Solar Commons last year, worried that the development could affect the view of the landscape and property values.

The Long Island Power Authority has a 20-year contract with Invenergy, the developer of the farm. The contract is valued at $177 million.

Construction is expected to take eight to ten months.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong Islandsolar energyLIPAGreen energy
