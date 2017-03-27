LIRR Third Track Divides Communities

The Long Island Rail Road’s proposed third track project has divided communities along the railroad’s Main Line. The third track would run between Floral Park and Hicksville.

Village leaders from New Hyde Park, Floral Park and Garden City protested the expansion.

William Corbett, a spokesperson for Citizens Against Rail Expansion, calls the state’s proposal for the third track rushed.

“It doesn’t talk about the environmental impacts. It doesn’t talk about the remediation that could be done. It’s a farce.”

At the same time, leaders from the Village of Westbury and the Town of Oyster Bay came out in support of the third track.

Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino says, “It’s a way to invest in our downtown community in a way that won’t put the burden on property taxpayers.”

He says the expansion would create new jobs and safer conditions along the Main Line.