Flu Season Past Peak But Not Over

Flu season peaked in Connecticut in mid to late February, but the season is not over yet.

Alan Siniscalchi, with the Department of Public Health, says there have been 5,000 confirmed flu cases in the state so far. Fairfield County has the highest number with 1,600 flu cases.

“And we think a big part of that is its proximity with New York City. New York City tends to have a lot of flu cases and with business travel going between Fairfield County and New York City, it’s very easy for the various flu strains that are circulating in the city and in regions surrounding New York City to enter into Connecticut.”

Siniscalchi expects the flu to continue to circulate for another month or so.

He says it’s still not too late to get a flu shot if you haven’t already.