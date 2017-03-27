© 2021 WSHU
Call For 'Safe Haven' Awareness In Connecticut

By Bill Buchner
March 27, 2017
Connecticut lawmakers and advocates say not enough people know about the state’s Safe Haven laws – especially teenagers. These concerns come after an infant's body was discovered last week inside a bag in a reservoir.

The Safe Haven law allows parents to drop off a newborn up to 30-days-old at a hospital or police station with no questions asked.

State Representative Jeff Curry says he'd like to see a law that would require students to learn about it during high school health classes.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have Safe Haven laws with varying provisions in place.

Since Connecticut enacted its Safe Haven legislation 17 years ago, 27 babies have been dropped off at emergency rooms.

