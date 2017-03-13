© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Sen. Blumenthal Introduces Bill To Reduce Hate Crimes

WSHU | By Karlie Borges
Published March 13, 2017 at 2:50 PM EDT
hatecrime_aprichpedroncelli_170313.jpg
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
Tom Garing cleans up racist graffiti painted on the side of a mosque in what officials are calling an apparent hate crime in Roseville, Calif., in February. The Tarbiya Institute was spray-painted with a dozen obscene and racist slurs.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., says he will introduce legislation to help combat the recent surge in hate crimes across the nation.

The bill would create incentives for law enforcement to submit credible and complete reports on hate crimes.

Blumenthal says FBI data show a 6.8 percent increase in hate crimes nationwide in 2015, but due to "dramatic underreporting" the real figure is likely much higher.

“They are underreported and sometimes completely unreported because of the fear and also the shame and embarrassment.”

The bill would also establish grants to fund state-run hate crime hotlines. Victims of hate crimes would also have the right to sue in federal courts, even in states without hate crime laws.

Tags

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalConnecticutHate Crimes