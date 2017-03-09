Long Island Synagogue Upgrades Security In Wake Of Bomb Threats

The oldest synagogue in Huntington, Long Island, has responded to a rise in bomb threats made against Jewish institutions since January. With a new security system installed, members of the congregation hope to remain safe.

Although the Huntington Jewish Center has not received any threats, the synagogue was eligible to receive $75,000 in federal aid to help boost security.

The system is smartphone-based, and activated by a panic button to call 911. Once the button is pushed, the system automatically locks the doors, flashes lights and plays a pre-recorded announcement.

Massapequa-based video surveillance company, IntraLogic Solutions, tells Newsday the system will be up and running in two months.