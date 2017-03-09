© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island Synagogue Upgrades Security In Wake Of Bomb Threats

WSHU | By Nick Kalantzopoulos
Published March 9, 2017 at 4:52 PM EST
jewishbombthreats_apbebetomatthews_170309.jpg
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
Jonathan Miller, left, NYPD deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, and Karen Friedman Agnifilo, New York's chief assistant district attorney, attend a press conference addressing bomb treats against Jewish organizations in New York.

The oldest synagogue in Huntington, Long Island, has responded to a rise in bomb threats made against Jewish institutions since January. With a new security system installed, members of the congregation hope to remain safe.

Although the Huntington Jewish Center has not received any threats, the synagogue was eligible to receive $75,000 in federal aid to help boost security.

The system is smartphone-based, and activated by a panic button to call 911. Once the button is pushed, the system automatically locks the doors, flashes lights and plays a pre-recorded announcement.  

Massapequa-based video surveillance company, IntraLogic Solutions, tells Newsday the system will be up and running in two months.

