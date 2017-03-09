Bill Would Consolidate Local Conn. Health Departments

The Connecticut Legislature’s Public Health Committee is considering a proposed bill that would consolidate local health departments into regional health districts.

State Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino says it’s the result of 10 years of work.

“Our job is to assess the needs of the state and bring this proposal in front of you and be able to come up with what is best for the state.”

Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson was among those against the bill. Stevenson is concerned with how the bill would affect the people of Darien.

“Darien’s health department is well-positioned to deliver public health services to our residents and businesses in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Under a large regional health district model, the health service needs of a community the size of Darien may not be considered a priority and the needs of our residents might go unserved.”

Goshen First Selectman Robert Valentine was also against the proposal. He says the proposal is not a good example of creating efficiency or savings in operations.