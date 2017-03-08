© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Bridgeport's Controversy Over Sanctuary City Designation Continues

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 8, 2017 at 5:53 PM EST
daywithoutimmigrants_fbmaketheroadct_170308.jpg
Make the Road Connecticut
/
Facebook
People march in Bridgeport, Conn., on February 16, 2017, the "Day without Immigrants," which was marked with protests around the country.

Activists in Bridgeport, Connecticut, are putting pressure on local politicians to make the city a sanctuary city. That’s a city that doesn’t work with federal immigration agents on raids and deportations. Several cities across the country, including New Haven and Hartford, have embraced the designation. Bridgeport activists say it’s time for Connecticut’s largest city to join them.

About two dozen pro-sanctuary city activists packed into a small meeting room in Bridgeport’s City Hall Tuesday night for a city council committee meeting. A resolution to make Bridgeport a sanctuary city was on the agenda. They groaned as Committee Chair Michelle Lyons tabled the motion without comment. Lyons says that’s because Council Member Jose Casco, who introduced the resolution, wasn’t there.

“He’s out of town. Protocol is, when he submits the resolution, I need him here.”

Their next meeting will be in April. Julio Lopez Varona, with Make the Road Connecticut, says families in the city don’t have time to wait that long.

“At this point, we have people that are thinking about giving up powers of their children. This is not for tomorrow or for a month, this is for now.”

Mayor Joseph Ganim has said he doesn’t like the term “sanctuary city,” but he’s said the city won’t seek deportation for any residents, regardless of their immigration status.

Tags

Connecticut NewsBridgeportConnecticutimmigrationSanctuary City
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More