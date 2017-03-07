© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Rep. DeLauro Denounces Trump's Revised Immigration Order

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 7, 2017 at 9:43 AM EST
Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro
Susan Walsh
/
AP
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro, D-CT3

Connecticut U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro is condemning President Trump’s revised travel ban.

“This is just a repackaged, maybe somewhat scaled back, version of this. There is still religious discrimination, and we shouldn’t be there. It is anti-refugee. It’s anti-immigrant. And for me it is about being anti-American.”

The veteran New Haven Democrat was responding to a constituent’s question at a town hall meeting at Hamden Middle School Monday night. More than 200 people attended the event. The mostly anti-Trump audience told DeLauro they are worried about the policies of the new White House. Of particular concern are the GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Tags

Connecticut NewsRosa DeLauroConnecticutimmigrationDonald Trump
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma