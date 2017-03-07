Rep. DeLauro Denounces Trump's Revised Immigration Order

Connecticut U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro is condemning President Trump’s revised travel ban.

“This is just a repackaged, maybe somewhat scaled back, version of this. There is still religious discrimination, and we shouldn’t be there. It is anti-refugee. It’s anti-immigrant. And for me it is about being anti-American.”

The veteran New Haven Democrat was responding to a constituent’s question at a town hall meeting at Hamden Middle School Monday night. More than 200 people attended the event. The mostly anti-Trump audience told DeLauro they are worried about the policies of the new White House. Of particular concern are the GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.