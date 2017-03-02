© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

U.S. House Acts Swiftly To Reverse Gun Control Rules

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published March 2, 2017 at 9:45 AM EST
gunsilencer_aplisamariepane_170302.jpg
Lisa Marie Pane
/
AP
Knox Williams, president and executive director of the Georgia-based American Suppressor Association, poses for a portrait while holding a handgun with a silencer in Atlanta in January.

The U.S. House of Representatives is considering a bill that would roll back regulations on gun silencers that have been on the books for 80 years.

Under those regulations, anyone purchasing a silencer must register it, go through an extensive background check, and get fingerprinted.  

U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty, a Democrat who represents Newtown, says getting rid of these regulations is wrong.  

“It is crazy and dangerous and wrong, and it’s appalling that that has become a top priority as a big giveaway to the gun lobby, right out of the box.”  

Esty says this is just one move by the Republican-controlled Congress and President Donald Trump to promote the interest of gun manufacturers while eroding gun safety rules in the country.  

Earlier this week President Trump signed a Congressional rollback of an Obama-era executive action barring people with severe mental illness from buying guns.  

Esty said, “The very first action is to say, ah, people who have such severe mental health issues, that they can’t function in activities of daily living. That those people should have unfettered access to firearms. That makes no sense.”

The rule originally went into effect in December, but it faced opposition from the National Rifle Association and advocacy groups for the disabled. They say the regulation unfairly stigmatized the disabled and infringed on their constitutional right to bear arms.

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
