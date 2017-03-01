Suffolk County Expands Gang Intelligence Unit

Suffolk County authorities have added members to an intelligence unit to handle the spike in the number of gang members in the county’s jails.

The nine-member team monitors the activity of close to 300 gang members incarcerated in jails in Riverhead and Yaphank.

Suffolk County jails now have the highest number of gang members in 10 years.

The gang intelligence unit works to identify and separate rival gangs and to gather information to limit violence in gang strongholds outside of the jails.