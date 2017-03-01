© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County Expands Gang Intelligence Unit

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published March 1, 2017 at 11:03 AM EST
Suffolk County authorities have added members to an intelligence unit to handle the spike in the number of gang members in the county’s jails.

The nine-member team monitors the activity of close to 300 gang members incarcerated in jails in Riverhead and Yaphank.

Suffolk County jails now have the highest number of gang members in 10 years.

The gang intelligence unit works to identify and separate rival gangs and to gather information to limit violence in gang strongholds outside of the jails.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk Countyjailgangs
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
