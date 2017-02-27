© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Conn. Medical Examiner Calls For More Funding

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published February 27, 2017 at 12:13 PM EST
medicalexaminer_apalandiaz_170227.jpg
Alan Diaz
/
AP

Connecticut’s chief medical examiner is asking state lawmakers to find the funding for two additional staff members to help catch up with the backlog of cases his office is facing.

Adding to the caseload is the rising number of overdose deaths in the state. Gill says there were 917 fatal overdoses in 2016. The number has risen every year over the past five years.

Earlier this year, the National Association of Medical Examiners downgraded the accreditation of the medical examiner’s office. The downgrade was based partially on the high number of autopsies and the insufficient number of medical examiners.

The chief medical examiner’s office will lose its full accreditation in September if its deficiencies are not addressed.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutMedical Examiner
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner
Related Content
Load More