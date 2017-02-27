© 2021 WSHU
Bomb Threats Made Against Jewish Community Centers

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published February 27, 2017 at 5:22 PM EST
midislandyjcc_midislandyjcc_170227.jpg
Courtesy of Mid-Island Y JCC
/
The Mid-Island Y JCC in Plainview, Long Island

The Jewish Community Center in Plainview, Long Island, was evacuated Monday morning, following the latest wave of bomb threats against Jewish centers. It was one of several threats phoned into JCCs in New York and 10 other states.

The call came into the Mid-Island Y JCC just before 9:30 a.m. Calls were also placed to Jewish Community Centers on Staten Island and in Westchester.

Other bomb threats were phoned into Jewish centers across the country. This is the fifth wave of bomb threats against Jewish institutions since January. Connecticut JCCs have also been targeted over the past month.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered the State Police to work with federal authorities to investigate the threats. He says he will not allow anyone to “intimidate or strike fear” in the state.

