Gov. Malloy Faces Blowback From The White House On Immigration Memo

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is facing blowback from the White House for his memo on immigration. That memo released this week suggested that police should not use local resources to enforce federal immigration laws. The issue came up at Thursday’s press briefing in Washington, D.C.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer criticized Malloy for standing up to President Trump’s executive order on immigration. The order makes it easier to deport undocumented immigrants with minor criminal infractions, like running a traffic light.

In response to a question from a Hearst Connecticut Media reporter, Spicer said Malloy should enforce federal law.

“The idea that you can decide which laws you can agree or not to agree with or follow or not follow undermines our entire rule of law, so I would suggest that is not a great sign to be sending to the people of Connecticut and the people of this country that a particular governor chooses not to follow the duly passed laws of this nation.”

A Malloy spokesperson says he does respect the law. Under the 10th Amendment of the Constitution, states have every right to choose which federal laws to enforce.

Malloy is scheduled to meet President Trump this weekend for a session of the National Governors Association in D.C.