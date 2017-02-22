New York Cracking Down On Illegal Dumping

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and local officials want to put a stop to illegal dumping.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office announced the discovery of nine illegal dumping sites throughout Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 200 tickets for unlawful disposal, operating without a permit, and other violations were issued, more than half for dumping on the Long Island Expressway between exits 62 and 66.

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn is excited that the State is taking the issue seriously.

“This really needs to happen. We need to crackdown and crackdown hard on folks who think they can use our park land as their private dump.”

There’s concern that the illegal dumping could contaminate drinking water.