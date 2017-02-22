Liquor Lobby Pushes Back On Malloy’s Pricing Plan

The Connecticut Package Store Association says a proposal by Governor Dannel Malloy would lead to 700 small package stores going out of business and a loss of 3,000 jobs.

Malloy is attempting to get rid of a 1981 state law that allows liquor distributors to set retail prices for alcoholic beverages.

Carroll Hughes, with the package store association, says Malloy’s proposal would hurt his members and benefit big box retailers.

“Toe the line attempting to eliminate all the competition so they can own the street and do exactly what they want to do,” Hughes says.

Malloy says the retail price for wine and liquor in Connecticut would be lower if the law were changed. He says it would allow retailers to pass along to consumers the discounts they receive from their liquor distributors.

Malloy has been trying, unsuccessfully, to get state lawmakers to change the law since 2012.