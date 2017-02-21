© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Disputed 'I Love NY' Highway Signs Cost State $8.1 Million

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published February 21, 2017 at 11:27 AM EST
New York State has spent $8.1 million to install hundreds of "I Love NY" highway signs that are the subject of a dispute with the federal government.

Federal and state officials are working to resolve the dispute over the legality of the signs.

Federal highway officials say the signs don't comply with federal regulations.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration argues they give an important boost to the state's tourism industry by highlighting local products and sites.

Republican Assemblyman Steve Hawley says the signs are an example of wasteful spending and that the money should have been spent on more important items.

Top state transportation leaders gave the total cost during a recent hearing on state transportation spending.

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkGovernor Andrew Cuomo
