Connecticut News

Hospital Lobby Launches Campaign Against Malloy’s Tax Plan

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published February 20, 2017 at 1:33 PM EST
cha.png
Courtesy of Connecticut Hospital Association

The Connecticut Hospital Association is pushing back against Governor Dannel Malloy’s proposal to end local property tax exemptions for hospitals. The proposal is contained in the governor’s two-year state budget plan that was presented to lawmakers earlier this month.

The Connecticut Hospital Association stepped up its opposition to Governor Malloy’s proposal last week by launching a television ad, warning that the Democratic governor's plan would jeopardize lifesaving care given by the hospitals.

This is the latest battle between Malloy's administration and the hospitals. It follows a dispute over a tax on net patient revenues and the state cutting back payments to acute care hospitals last year.

A spokesman for Malloy's budget office says the governor's proposal boosts total state funding for the hospitals. That’s because the administration estimates the hospitals would pay about $212 million in new taxes while getting back about $250 million in additional state payments.

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloybudgetHealthcareConnecticutBudget cutsConnecticut Hospital Associationhospitals
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
