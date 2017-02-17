Connecticut ACLU Wants Study On Policy Body Cameras

The ACLU of Connecticut wants a study on how police in cities and towns across the state are implementing the use of body cameras.

Executive Director David McGuire testified before Connecticut lawmakers this week about a bill that would ask for a study on how that money is being spent. He said that $10 million was bonded in 2015 for the purchase of body cameras but that municipalities have yet to take advantage of it.

“As of the beginning of this month, just $850,000 of the $10,000,000 has been spent. This bill proposes to…identify what the problems are that are precluding municipalities from taking advantage of the full reimbursement for the cameras.””

McGuire says that despite some concerns about storage costs, privacy and data retention, body cameras have been shown to reduce the number of complaints and lawsuits filed against police.

This report contains information from CRN.