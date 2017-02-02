UConn Students Protest Trump's Immigration Order

Dozens of students at the University of Connecticut gathered Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump's ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Protesters say the ban, issued by executive order, is unconstitutional and targets Muslims who are here legally.

First-year student Abeer Mohammed says her family in Sudan has been stopped from coming to the U.S. where they were hoping to get medical care.

“They didn't even have vaccines, they didn't have anything to provide health care and support for his children and unfortunately they're not able to come here anymore.”

Supporters of the ban say it's needed so the Trump administration can improve immigrant vetting.

There have been a number of demonstrations around the state since the ban was put in place.