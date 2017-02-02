Malloy Taps Gregory D'Auria For State Supreme Court

On Wednesday Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy nominated Gregory D’Auria, a veteran attorney in the state's Attorney General’s Office to serve as an associate justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Announcing the nomination in Hartford, Malloy praised D’Auria for his years of experience supervising appellate litigation in the state Attorney General’s office.

“His years of public service and his years as an appellate jurist fighting in the best interest of the people of our state will certainly serve him well on the state’s highest court.”

D’Auria thanked Malloy for nominating him.

“Thank you again, Governor Malloy. If given the opportunity by the General Assembly, I plan to work hard at justifying the trust you placed in me.”

D'Auria, who’s 53, earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Connecticut.

If confirmed by state General Assembly, he would fill a spot on the bench left vacant by Associate Justice Peter Zarella, who retired from the state’s high court in December.