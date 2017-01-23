© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Women's March In Stamford: 'This Is Just The Start'

WSHU | By Lea Trusty
Published January 23, 2017 at 10:38 AM EST
After a 45-minute rally featuring speakers from Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, the NAACP and others, marchers made their way to Trump Parc.
Lea Trusty
A sea of people head down Summer Street midway through the march.
Lea Trusty
Turnout far exceeded organizers' expectations, with about one thousand expected but three thousand in attendance..
Lea Trusty

Over 3,000 people gathered in Stamford, Connecticut, Saturday afternoon to rally in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

Protesters marched past a building bearing President Donald Trump’s name, Trump Parc, in downtown Stamford.

A panel before the march included speakers from Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the NAACP. State representatives from the Democratic Party also attended. Stamford Mayor David Martin also spoke.

“We hear your voice, and I hear your voice. And hopefully, you, Mr. President in Washington, can hear our voice as well. A voice that is loud and clear that there can be no true peace, nor true progress as a nation without justice and equity for all.”

Turnout for the march was three times greater than expected. Connecticut native Lisa Boyne organized the event and said she hopes the protest would inspire people who are worried about Trump’s language and policies to challenge his administration.

“This is sort of just the start of it. My goal is that we unite, and we will be a voice – like the Tea Party – that is not going away. For the next four years, I will not be silent.”

Connecticut NewsStamfordNAACPConnecticutACLUDonald TrumpPlanned ParenthoodWomen's March