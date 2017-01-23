© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

State Of Connecticut Now Has A Surplus

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 23, 2017 at 12:58 PM EST
money_pixabay.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Connecticut officials are now projecting that the state will end this fiscal year with a $23 million surplus, as stated in a letter sent by Governor Dannel Malloy’s budget director to the state comptroller on Friday.

The letter from Office of Policy and Management Director Ben Barnes says this represents a $65 million turnaround from the deficit his office had been projecting just a month ago.

He credits this to an $80 million increase in corporation tax because of strong collections over the past few months. Barnes says the general fund has also benefited from the state's recent $31.5 million share of a nationwide settlement with Moody's credit rating agency.

However, Barnes says revenues from the state sales tax continue to underperform and projected income tax revenues have been revised downward.

The state is still facing a projected $1.5 billion budget shortfall for the next fiscal year that ends on June 30, 2018.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
