Connecticut News

Drunk Trump Supporter Hurls Profanity-Laced Slurs At Danbury High Students

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 23, 2017 at 11:39 AM EST
danburyhigh.jpg
Courtesy of Danbury High School
/

An apparently drunken Donald Trump supporter screamed racist profanity at children as they left school in Danbury, Connecticut, just after the inauguration Friday. Over the weekend a video of the incident appeared in a short video posted to Twitter.

Police haven’t identified the man. He’s seen standing in the school parking lot, waving a Trump campaign sign and bellowing at an off-camera student.

It has just begun! This happened at our school today, a trump supporter raging on HS kids @CNN @cnnbrk @FoxNews @MayorMark @NewsTimes pic.twitter.com/ByiPr1lMDj — FinesseIggy (@HugoHernandez7_) January 20, 2017

Hugo Hernandez, a student at Danbury High School, recorded the video and posted it to Twitter.

“This guy comes out of the car with a Trump sign, yelling Trump, Trump. He was just, like, shouting at kids passing by.”

Hernandez says some students stood up to the man. They argued, and he left after about 20 minutes. Hernandez wasn’t sure why he was at the school.

“A lot of students were just like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy. Like, this really is happening around the country.’”

The video got the attention of Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, a Republican who’s considering a run for governor. Boughton called the man’s behavior boorish and disgusting. Hernandez says even though the incident was disturbing, he’s glad people are talking about it.

“Danbury’s really diverse, so if someone comes out calling people out like that, it’s really bad. So I like to get the word out and let people know it’s happening here.”

Danbury High School Principal Dan Donovan said in a statement that the man was drunk, and that both the school and police are investigating the incident.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDanburyDonald Trump
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
