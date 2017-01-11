Oyster Bay Leaderless After Supervisor Resigns On Corruption Charges

The Oyster Bay Town Board once again did not appoint a replacement for Supervisor John Venditto at Tuesday’s town board meeting. Venditto resigned last week after he was indicted last year on federal corruption charges alongside Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and Mangano’s wife.

The Oyster Bay Town Board met last week to select Venditto’s replacement, but the meeting was adjourned because a quorum was not reached.

This week, the entire board was present for its regularly scheduled meeting, but they still did not select a new town supervisor. Interim Supervisor Joseph Muscarella apologized to residents before beginning normal business.

“Maybe it was lack of communication. Maybe, whatever it was. But I have to take responsibility. So from this point on, we move forward. We will do the best we can.”

Muscarella also apologized to Republican Assemblyman Joseph Saladino who attended last week’s meeting, and was rumored to be in line to get the position. Retiring Nassau County PBA President James Carver has also expressed interest in running for town supervisor as a Democrat.