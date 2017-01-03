© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk Legislature Begins Session, Outlines Priorities

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published January 3, 2017 at 2:04 PM EST
duwaynegregory_jda_170103.jpg
JD Allen
/
WSHU
DuWayne Gregory is re-elected as presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature. In 2014, Gregory became the first person of color to hold the position.

The Suffolk County Legislature rang in the New Year with its first meeting of 2017, with DuWayne Gregory re-elected as presiding officer.

Gregory says the county faces an exodus of young people who move away in search of jobs and affordable living. He says Suffolk is losing millennials who are underemployed or unemployed.

“Jobs, creating good paying jobs, is critically important, particularly for our young people as they try to build a future for themselves – they have to be able to afford to stay here.”

Gregory says the legislature also needs to approve measures that helps build tourism, incentivize businesses to work and stay here, and eliminate gang and gun violence.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
