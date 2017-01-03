© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo: New York To ‘Inform And Enforce’ New Minimum Wage

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published January 3, 2017 at 10:01 AM EST
minimumwagerally_apmarklennihan_161221.jpg
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
A crowd of about 350 protesters in support of raising the minimum wage stand on Broadway in front of a McDonald's restaurant in November in New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says teams from the Department of Labor will spread out across the state to educate both workers and employers on the new minimum wage that went into effect January 1.

Cuomo says hundreds of investigators will “inform and enforce” the new minimum wage, which is now $10 per hour on Long Island, and in Westchester, $10.50 or $11.00 in New York City depending on the size of the business, and $9.70 in the rest of the state.

“A lot of workers don’t know that they just got a raise, and they need to know this because they need to make sure it is in their paycheck. A lot of employers don’t know that the minimum wage went up, and they need to know it also.”

While Cuomo stresses that the wage hike is not voluntary, and that there are criminal penalties for egregious cases, he believes most employers who have not yet complied have made an honest mistake and forgot the deadline.

Long Island NewsLong Islandminimum wageGovernor Andrew Cuomo
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan