Grand Jury Report Released On Long Island Limo Crash

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota has released the special grand jury report on the fatal limousine crash on Long Island’s North Fork that killed four women and injured four others who were on a winery tour in July 2015.

Spota says stretch limousines are protected on their side by metal reinforcements that are used to prevent the body from caving in. The limousine involved in the crash only had one installed.

“The grand jury addressed the lack of regulation over stretch limousine construction. They also addressed, as I have said before, the inadequate traffic light that was at that fatal intersection, and the prohibition of u-turns made by stretch limousines on the roadways of Suffolk County.”

Earlier this year, a state Supreme Court judge dismissed criminally negligent homicide charges against limo driver Carlos Pino. The judge said the

grand jury was improperly instructed on the law by Spota’s office.

Spota says he is appealing the dismissal of the charges.