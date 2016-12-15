Nassau County Approves $2.9 Billion Budget

Nassau County’s fiscal control board approved the county’s 2017 budget, but only after the county legislature approved $36 million in cuts and new fees.

The Nassau Interim Finance Authority, or NIFA, approved the $2.9 billion budget after legislators eliminated the deficit by cutting bus service, trimming general expenses and delaying the hiring of new police officers.

The county will also increase fees on real estate transactions, and institute a $55 surcharge on traffic tickets. Originally, County Executive Ed Mangano hoped to close the budget gap and hire new cops with a $105 surcharge on all traffic and parking tickets, but was forced to back off in the face of public opposition.

NIFA says it will not allow any of this year’s cuts to be restored next year unless new sources of revenue are found.