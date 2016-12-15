© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Malloy Concerned About Federal Cuts To Social Services

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published December 15, 2016 at 9:26 AM EST
Governor Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., says he’s concerned how the state’s nonprofits, like health and human services, could be hurt by Donald Trump’s incoming administration.   

“Quite frankly we have a whole new set of potential challenges that we’re facing in the coming months. When people take over federal government agencies whose desire is to destroy those agencies, the avowed desire is to destroy those agencies, those are not good starting signs.

Malloy said the state has stepped up in the past to help non-profits when they faced cuts in federal funding.   

But projections estimate the state could be facing a $1 billion deficit in the next fiscal year.

This report contains information from CRN.

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
