Malloy Concerned About Federal Cuts To Social Services

Governor Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., says he’s concerned how the state’s nonprofits, like health and human services, could be hurt by Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

“Quite frankly we have a whole new set of potential challenges that we’re facing in the coming months. When people take over federal government agencies whose desire is to destroy those agencies, the avowed desire is to destroy those agencies, those are not good starting signs.

Malloy said the state has stepped up in the past to help non-profits when they faced cuts in federal funding.

But projections estimate the state could be facing a $1 billion deficit in the next fiscal year.

This report contains information from CRN.