Escort Places Former Suffolk Police Chief At Site Of Murders

A Long Island escort says she performed sex acts on former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke near Gilgo Beach in 2011.

Attorney John Ray, who represents the family of slain escort Shannan Gilbert, says this places Burke into the circle of possible suspects who could be responsible for the disappearance and murder of at least 10 sex workers from 1996 through 2010.

Ray held a press conference with the woman identified only as Leanne, who says she was not yet working as an escort, but was forced into rough sex at a house party at Oak Beach. She says Burke then threw several crumpled $100 bills at her.

Joseph Conway, Burke’s attorney, called the allegations false and slanderous.

Burke is serving a 46-month sentence after being convicted on federal conspiracy charges for attempting to cover up his beating of the heroin addict who broke into his car and stole a duffle bag of pornography.

Burke has been accused, but not charged, with thwarting the FBI’s attempts to investigate the Gilgo murders.