Emergency Shelters Opening Due To Cold

Emergency warming shelters are due to open across the region as Connecticut and New York prepare for dangerously cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service says the temperature overnight Thursday could reach the low single digits, with the wind chill as low as 16 below zero.

Governor Dannel Malloy says he’s activating the state's severe cold weather protocol from tonight until Saturday morning. That allows emergency managers and other officials to more easily coordinate with community providers to help find shelter space for those who need it.

The weather service is also warning of high winds Thursday of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph during the day and 60 mph overnight, which could lead to down tree limbs and power lines, and difficult travel.