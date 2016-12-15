© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Connecticut News

Bristol Myers Squibb Leaving Connecticut

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published December 15, 2016 at 9:33 AM EST
Mel Evans
AP

Drug maker Bristol Myers Squibb is leaving Connecticut entirely by the end of 2018.

The company had announced in 2015 that it would close its Wallingford research site and keep about 500 employees at another location in the state.

On Tuesday BMS said that it will make investments in locations in New Jersey, Massachusetts and California, based on the needs of its business. The company said it will not go forward with a Connecticut development site.

The company did not provide the exact number of jobs that will be lost in Wallingford.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutPharmaceutical CompaniesBristol Myers Squibb
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
