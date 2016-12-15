Bristol Myers Squibb Leaving Connecticut

Drug maker Bristol Myers Squibb is leaving Connecticut entirely by the end of 2018.

The company had announced in 2015 that it would close its Wallingford research site and keep about 500 employees at another location in the state.

On Tuesday BMS said that it will make investments in locations in New Jersey, Massachusetts and California, based on the needs of its business. The company said it will not go forward with a Connecticut development site.

The company did not provide the exact number of jobs that will be lost in Wallingford.