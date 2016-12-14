Newtown Marks 4-Year Anniversary Of School Shooting

Wednesday marks four years since the shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 children and six educators. Schools and town offices in Newtown are marking the day with 15 minutes of silent reflection.

Those 15 minutes begin at 9:30 a.m. and roughly correspond to the time the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School took place four years ago.

Newtown Superintendent Joseph Erardi says there’ll be a full day of classes for the rest of the day, along with some more time for quiet reflection and age-appropriate messages for students.

Newtown First Selectman Pat Llodra says town employees won’t do any work during the 15 minutes, including answering phones.