Connecticut News

Newtown Marks 4-Year Anniversary Of School Shooting

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 14, 2016 at 9:56 AM EST
newtownmemorial_aprobertfbukaty_160912.jpg
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A makeshift memorial with crosses for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre stands outside a home in Newtown, Conn., on the one-year anniversary of the shootings in 2013.

Wednesday marks four years since the shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 children and six educators. Schools and town offices in Newtown are marking the day with 15 minutes of silent reflection.

Those 15 minutes begin at 9:30 a.m. and roughly correspond to the time the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School took place four years ago.

Newtown Superintendent Joseph Erardi says there’ll be a full day of classes for the rest of the day, along with some more time for quiet reflection and age-appropriate messages for students.

Newtown First Selectman Pat Llodra says town employees won’t do any work during the 15 minutes, including answering phones.

Tags

Connecticut NewsNewtownConnecticutSandy Hook Elementary School Shooting