Rep. Esty: Mark Newtown Anniversary With Acts Of Kindness

Wednesday will mark four years since the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Since then, 120,000 Americans have lost their lives to gun violence.

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty represents Connecticut’s Fifth District, which includes Newtown. She says those numbers are unacceptable.

“Those are the kind of numbers we read about in crises in Syria and elsewhere in the world, right? But that’s happening in this country. And in that time, the U.S. Congress has failed to act, and that is wrong and that is shameful."

Esty is urging Connecticut residents to do acts of kindness to honor the 26 lives lost in Newtown.

“Think about what you can do this week – every day to reach out to someone else, every day to work to make this a better place. To make sure no one feels the kind of isolation, desperation, anger and fear that in part lead to those horrible events four years ago.”

Esty says those acts of kindness can also help to heal communities after the divisive presidential election. She says she will continue to push for gun control when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.