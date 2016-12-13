$7.5 Million Earmarked For Development Projects On Long Island

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has earmarked $7.5 million in funding for infrastructure developments to create jobs and support tourism.

Bellone says the Town of Islip will receive $1.25 million to build a customs facility at MacArthur Airport. The transportation hub at the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station will receive $1.5 million, in part to help fund a plane-to-train connection between the railway and the airport.

Bellone says these funds will help create jobs and upgrade transportation hubs that will give young, skilled workers opportunities to come and stay in Suffolk.

“We can reach our economic development potential. We cannot build out an innovation economy here without being a region that can attract and retain young people,” Bellone said.

Similar infrastructure projects are planned for Brookhaven, Smithtown, Huntington, Babylon and Southold.

Bellone says the all of the county’s investments will also help drive tourism in Suffolk.