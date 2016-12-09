Media Report: Bobby Valentine Being Considered For Ambassador To Japan

Bobby Valentine is responding to media reports that he is being considered for the post of U.S. ambassador to Japan by President-elect Donald Trump.

In a statement released Friday, the former major league baseball manager says, “All this talk about Japan is just speculation as far as I’m concerned, but it’s an honor to even be in the conversation.”

Valentine is currently executive director of athletics at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. He says he’s extremely happy there.