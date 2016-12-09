© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Media Report: Bobby Valentine Being Considered For Ambassador To Japan

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published December 9, 2016 at 1:57 PM EST
BobbyValentine_shu_161209.jpg
Courtesy of Sacred Heart University
/
Bobby Valentine, executive director of athletics at Sacred Heart University

Bobby Valentine is responding to media reports that he is being considered for the post of U.S. ambassador to Japan by President-elect Donald Trump.

In a statement released Friday, the former major league baseball manager says, “All this talk about Japan is just speculation as far as I’m concerned, but it’s an honor to even be in the conversation.”

 

Valentine is currently executive director of athletics at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. He says he’s extremely happy there.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
