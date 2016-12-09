HUD Pick, Dr. Ben Carson, Talks 'Common Sense' At Yale

Dr. Ben Carson, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, spoke at Yale on Thursday evening. Carson was invited by a student group that promotes diverse ideas on campus.

The line to see Carson wrapped around the block, drawing conservative students and members of the public.

He called his talk “The Value of Common Sense,” and in it, he asked Americans to unite and help disadvantaged communities because they shouldn’t rely on government aid.

“We have to think broadly about why they’re disadvantaged and what can we do to change that dynamic. You know, it’s not just a matter of providing them housing security, but it’s a matter of the right kind of education, the right kind of transportation, medical care,” Carson said.

If Congress approves Carson’s nomination, he would be in charge of development and public housing assistance.

Carson is a retired brain surgeon and has no experience with urban policy.