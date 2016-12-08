© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Conn. To Close Another Prison As Number Of Incarcerated Drops

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published December 8, 2016 at 9:28 AM EST
prison_pixabay_161208.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Governor Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., says the state’s prison population has dropped so much in the past year that another prison could close by the summer. Malloy offered some explanation to reporters at the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers on Wednesday.

“By working with at-risk youth, reforming sentencing laws, and improving prison program and working with employers to expand post-incarceration employment opportunities, we are seeing not only our prison population drop, but our crime rate drop as well.”

Malloy says violent crime in the state dropped more than eight percent last year.

The prison population at Osborn alone has dropped from more than 2,000 inmates in 2008 to less than 1,400 inmates to date.

Malloy says he has not decided which prison to close by the end of the fiscal year.

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloyConnecticutPrisons
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler