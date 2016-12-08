Conn. To Close Another Prison As Number Of Incarcerated Drops

Governor Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., says the state’s prison population has dropped so much in the past year that another prison could close by the summer. Malloy offered some explanation to reporters at the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers on Wednesday.

“By working with at-risk youth, reforming sentencing laws, and improving prison program and working with employers to expand post-incarceration employment opportunities, we are seeing not only our prison population drop, but our crime rate drop as well.”

Malloy says violent crime in the state dropped more than eight percent last year.

The prison population at Osborn alone has dropped from more than 2,000 inmates in 2008 to less than 1,400 inmates to date.

Malloy says he has not decided which prison to close by the end of the fiscal year.