Connecticut News

UConn Campus Police Won't Enforce Immigration Laws

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published December 7, 2016 at 9:24 AM EST
uconnpolice_uconn_161207_0.jpg
Courtesy of UConn Police Department
/

The University of Connecticut says campus police will continue to steer clear of enforcing immigration laws.

UConn President Susan Herbst announced Tuesday that campus police formally adopted a longstanding policy of not inquiring individuals about their immigration status, not detaining people based solely on their citizenship status and not making arrests based on warrants from federal immigration authorities.

She also said the university will continue admitting qualified students regardless of their immigration status and offering qualified undocumented students the in-state tuition rate, as state law requires.

Herbst stopped short of declaring UConn a "sanctuary campus" as colleges including Wesleyan University in Middletown have done following Donald Trump's election as president.

But she said UConn is doing things that are "essential elements" of sanctuary policies adopted in cities across the country.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutUConnimmigrationDonald TrumpWesleyan UniversitySanctuary City
