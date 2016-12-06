Rep. Israel Recovered $9 Million In Retroactive Benefits For Veterans

In his final event for veterans, retiring Long Island Congressman Steve Israel spoke of his efforts during his 16 years in office to help those who have served in the armed forces.

At a ceremony to honor three veterans, Israel says he has recovered nearly $9 million in retroactive benefits for New Yorkers who served.

“My principal role in Congress was very simple: to protect the protectors and defend the defenders. My job was to make sure when we sent people into battle, we were taking care of them in dangerous places abroad and making America a fit home for those heroes to come home to.”

Israel says the recovered money allows veterans, some who are unemployed, pay for medical bills and housing.

During his time in office, Israel served on the Armed Services Committee and the Defense Appropriations Committee.