Conn. Comptroller Optimistic On State Pension Deal

Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo says he expects negotiations between the state’s employee labor unions and the Malloy administration will soon produce an agreement that could help the state reduce its pension obligations.

Connecticut has fewer state government employees than retirees but its annual pension obligation has ballooned from $300 to $400 million a year to about $1.5 billion. That’s a huge chunk out of the state’s $20 billion annual budget. It’s also nearly as much as the state’s projected budget deficit for the next fiscal year. Comptroller Lembo blames this on years of underfunded pension obligations.

“Part of the reason we are where we are today is that governor after governor, after governor, and legislative body after legislative body have kicked the can down the road.”

Lembo says now payments have ballooned, but he has a plan to try and flatten out the state’s pension obligations in future years.

“The good news is there is active negotiation, as we speak, between management and labor. They are largely using my plan as their platform for negotiation. I’m hopeful that you will see a change and a deal relatively quickly.”

Lembo says he expects a deal will be presented to state lawmakers for approval in the new legislative session next year.