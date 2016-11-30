Aquarion Wants Customers To Cut Water Usage By 20 Percent Amid Drought

The Aquarion Water Company says customers in Connecticut should cut their water use by 20 percent because of drought conditions that the state has been under for months.

Despite the recent rain, Connecticut’s still in a drought. Aquarion says water levels are at about 35 percent, or half of what they should be. That’s the lowest they’ve been since the 1980s.

The company’s put up temporary pipes to redirect water to parts of southwestern Connecticut. They say customers should cut back on water use by watching how much they use faucets, washing machines and dishwashers. Aquarion serves more than 600,000 people in the state.