State, Federal Officials To Meet Over 'I Love NY' Road Signs

The Federal Highway Administration wants New York State to remove over 500 “I Love NY” signs from state roadways. The Feds threatened to cut nearly $1 billion in funding if the signs aren’t removed.

The Highway Administration says the signs don’t follow federal standards. Officials say the signs are a danger to drivers because they contain too much information that can distract drivers.

Long Island officials have fought the state – calling the billboards massive, and out of place in their communities. Several on the East End have already been removed.

The Highway Administration and the state’s Department of Transportation will meet in December to come up with a plan to take down the signs.

But the state says the signs have helped promote tourism in New York.