Conn. Senators Talk Infrastructure Spending In Trump Administration

Connecticut’s two U.S. senators, both Democrats, are calling on the incoming Trump administration to make good on its promise to have a massive national infrastructure improvement program.

Connecticut’s senior U.S. senator, Richard Blumenthal, says the nation is in dire need of infrastructure upgrades. He says that’s why he’s glad President–elect Donald Trump has identified infrastructure investment as a key priority for his administration. But Blumenthal says he’s concerned that so far Trump’s plans don’t do much for the public good.

“The Donald Trump plan relies on tax credits, which simply line the pockets of investors without necessarily creating new jobs and new projects.”

Blumenthal says he favors having more public money involved.

“I want there to be a public private partnership. Involving perhaps an infrastructure bank, some other means of making sure that there is public investment, federal dollars going into these projects to create new jobs and new projects.”

To make the point, Blumenthal and Connecticut’s junior senator, Chris Murphy, joined representatives of Connecticut’s construction trades at an uncompleted Route 2 off-ramp in Hartford on Monday. The senators say they’ll work with colleagues from both sides of the aisle to identify serious proposals that would address what they say is the nation’s failing infrastructure.