Connecticut News

Reps. Klarides First Sisters To Serve In Conn. House

WSHU | By Dan Katz
Published November 28, 2016 at 2:12 PM EST
NicoleKlaridesDitria_0.jpg
Courtesy of the New Haven Independent
/
Republican Nicole Klarides-Ditria will join her sister, Republican House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, in the Connecticut House in January. Klarides-Ditria currently serves as deputy first selectman for the town of Seymour.

The Connecticut House Republican caucus made significant gains this election, narrowing the Democratic majority to 79-72.

For GOP House Leader Themis Klarides, she’s known one member of the incoming Republican freshman class her entire life….her younger sister, Nicole Klarides Ditria.

“She sent me a text one night, and she said I’m going to do it. I go: ‘Do what?’ She decided that she saw that her sitting state representative had voted for that budget and she hears me talk every day about how bad that is for the state and she goes, ‘I’m gonna do it.’”

Klarides says this creates the first “sister act” in state legislative history but that her younger sister will be treated as every other incoming freshman. no special perks.

Klarides Ditria will represent Seymour, Beacon Falls and parts of Derby.

Dan Katz
Dan is a former News Director at WSHU
