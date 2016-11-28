Reps. Klarides First Sisters To Serve In Conn. House

The Connecticut House Republican caucus made significant gains this election, narrowing the Democratic majority to 79-72.

For GOP House Leader Themis Klarides, she’s known one member of the incoming Republican freshman class her entire life….her younger sister, Nicole Klarides Ditria.

“She sent me a text one night, and she said I’m going to do it. I go: ‘Do what?’ She decided that she saw that her sitting state representative had voted for that budget and she hears me talk every day about how bad that is for the state and she goes, ‘I’m gonna do it.’”

Klarides says this creates the first “sister act” in state legislative history but that her younger sister will be treated as every other incoming freshman. no special perks.

Klarides Ditria will represent Seymour, Beacon Falls and parts of Derby.